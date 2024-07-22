Eastbourne mum of three triumphs at Lancing's Strongest Woman competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tamara Bramble, a dedicated mother of three from Eastbourne, has claimed victory at the prestigious "Lancing's Strongest Woman" competition, held this past weekend. Her extraordinary feat has brought immense pride to her family and the local community.

Tamara, 38, has always been a symbol of resilience and dedication. Balancing her roles as a mother and a carer, she has also made remarkable strides in strength training. Her journey began at Rebel Rebel Fitness, a local gym renowned for nurturing strength and tenacity.

Tamara's coach, Adrian, who has been guiding her through her rigorous training regime, was full of praise.

"Tamara is the hardest working mum. She balances her life as a mum, carer, and her strength training. With her focus, I can see her entering National Strongwoman competitions," he remarked.

His confidence in her abilities reflects the dedication Tamara has shown over the years.

The competition was fierce, with participants showcasing incredible feats of strength. Tamara's determination and hard work paid off as she outperformed her competitors in multiple events, including the car deadlift, over head press, and sandbag medley.

Winning this competition is not just a personal triumph for Tamara but also an inspiration for many. Her story resonates with countless others who strive to balance their personal responsibilities with their passions. Tamara’s success is a testament to the supportive environment at Rebel Rebel Fitness, her "home of strength," where she honed her skills and built the confidence to compete.

Tamara's victory at the Lancing event has sparked conversations about her potential future in the sport. As Adrian hinted, the national stage could be the next platform where Tamara showcases her incredible strength.

Eastbourne residents are eagerly watching Tamara's journey, proud of her accomplishments and inspired by her story. Tamara's achievement at Lancing's Strongest Women competition is a shining example of what dedication, hard work, and support can accomplish.

For now, Tamara plans to celebrate her victory with her family and continue her training, keeping an eye on the national competitions that lie ahead.