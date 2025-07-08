Eastbourne music shop joins campaign to save guitar retailers

With long-standing music retailers like GAK in Brighton and PMT in Portsmouth closing their doors, a new campaign is calling on guitarists to take a stand for the future of independent music retail.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Save Our Guitar Shops, launched by Brighton-based guitar website Guitar Mammoth, is asking players to take a simple but meaningful pledge: support independent shops wherever possible and think twice before clicking ‘add to cart’.

“Guitar shops aren’t just places to buy gear — they’re part of the music community, ” says campaign founder Drew Haselhurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The right guitar isn’t just about how it looks online. You need to feel how it fits your hands, your playing style, and the sound you want to make. That can’t be replaced by a website.”

Bonners Music, Eastbourne.

So far, the campaign is backed by five Sussex-based shops, including:

Bonners Music (Eastbourne)

Badlands Guitars (Brighton)

Mudpie Music (Brighton)

Hobgoblin Music (Brighton)

North Laine Music (Brighton)

“We’ve seen a major shift toward online-only buying, and it’s reduced footfall significantly, ” says Tony White of Bonners.

“At the same time, rising costs and supply chain issues have made it harder than ever to keep offering the personal, hands-on service that makes independent shops special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People read reviews or watch YouTube demos, but it’s not the same as playing the guitar yourself, ” says a spokesperson from Mudpie Music.

“We see a lot of players coming in with the wrong gear — stuff that looked good online but just doesn’t suit them. That’s why we offer expert advice and a full setup on every guitar, new or used, at no extra cost. We even match online prices.”

🔗 Campaign Details

The Save Our Guitar Shops campaign features:

Shop profiles

A public “Pledge Wall” where players commit to buying local

A nomination form to add more independent stores

We’d appreciate it if any coverage could include a link to the campaign page:

👉 https://guitarmammoth.com/save-our-guitar-shops/

This helps musicians find and join the movement directly.

Media Contact:

Drew Haselhurst

Founder, Guitar Mammoth

07790 001 520