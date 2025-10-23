Eastbourne Neighbourhood Board: Local voices driving real action

The Eastbourne Neighbourhood Board activity is ramping up this autumn with workshops, youth initiatives and wider community engagement.

A series of public Ward Workshops launches this month, giving residents a direct say on local matters. Each session is supported by at least two Board members alongside ward councillors, with venues including Shinewater Primary School, Meads Hall, Victoria Baptist Church, and the Crown & Anchor. Posters are going up in each ward, and sessions will be promoted via social media, venues and Eventbrite.

Upcoming October workshops

Langney – Saturday 25 th October

Upperton – Monday 27 th October

Old Town – Wednesday 29 th October

Devonshire – Wednesday 29th October

We Are Eastbourne

Upcoming November workshops

Sovereign – Saturday 1 st November

Meads – Wednesday 5th November

Old Town – Wednesday 12 th November

Meads – Friday 17th November

Ratton, St Anthony’s and Hampden Park workshop dates to be announced

Link to book future workshops - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/eastbourne-neighbourhood-board-120069960191

Citizen Questionnaire Gains Momentum

The Citizen Questionnaire is now live on the Board website, with a homepage pop-up and QR codes on flyers and banners. Early engagement at Digifest showed growing awareness, with many visitors already familiar with the Board and some having completed the survey.

Youth Board

The Board is also developing a Youth Board, with plans for two pupils from each secondary school to be invited to its inaugural meeting on 7th November.

Digital Inclusion and Community Presence

With the restart of the Digital Inclusion Group (DIG), the Board will present at the next meeting on 11th November at the Town Hall. Attendance at Digifest and ongoing outreach continues to raise the Board’s profile.

Together We Can Restore Trust and Pride

The Neighbourhood Board is active, accessible, and listening - turning resident priorities into action across the town.

Together, we can restore trust and pride in Eastbourne: your voice matters. https://weareeastbourne.org.uk/