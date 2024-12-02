Eastbourne nurse awarded Queen’s honour

An Eastbourne nurse with more than 30 years’ experience has been awarded the Queen’s Nurse title to recognise her commitment to patient care.

Donna Mole is a children’s palliative care nurse and the team lead for Demelza’s East Sussex-based Community Team.

She was awarded the honour at a ceremony at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in London on Friday.

Mum-of-two Donna began her adult nursing career in 1992 and completed her paediatric training in 1999, working in A&E until joining the charity in 2008. In 2020, she completed her Master’s in palliative care.

The Queen’s Nurse programme is an initiative organised by The Queen’s Nursing Institute and brings together community nurses to develop their professional skills and deliver outstanding patient care in the community. The title is available to individual nurses who have demonstrated a high level of commitment to patient care and nursing practice.

Donna is the third member of the East Sussex team to receive the award.

“Being honoured with the award is such a recognition of the work Demelza does to support the families we care for,” she said.

“I am passionate about advocating for families to ensure they receive the highest standard of care and allowing families choice around how their care looks, especially during the end of life period.

“The East Sussex team may be small, but it is such a supportive environment to work in and this award is as much as about the whole team as it is about me – I could not do my job without them.

"The awards ceremony on Friday was a fantastic event and we were in the presence of nursing royalty - Dame Elizabeth Anionwu was there.”

When Donna isn’t working, she spends time walking her two spaniels, taking part in pub quizzes, singing in a choir and she also braves the chilly sea temperatures for a daily early morning dip.

Demelza’s East Sussex Lead Nurse Melissa Mungovan said: “Donna is truly an expert in her field and is the kind of community nurse that all community nurses should aspire to be.

“Donna is exceptional in her experience, knowledge, skills, and practice and is very deserving of the Queen’s Nurse title.”