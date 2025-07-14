Eastbourne Orange Lodge celebrates 130 years

There has been an Orange Order in this part of Sussex since 1895 with another opened in West Sussex in more recent years. We are a Protestant fraternal institition with Lodges throughout the UK and the world.

LOL398 Sussex Martyrs Memorial from Eastbourne celebrated their 130th anniversary by visiting the home of the Orange Order at Sloans House in Loughall, Northern Ireland. The members were keen to learn more about the history of the Orange Order and this was the ideal place to start.

The museum is full of historical items, paintings, stories and artefacts from the Glorious Revolution and King William iii of England who fought the Jacobite armies of King James II (backed by the French) at the Battle of the Boyne, to restore Protestantism to the country in 1690.

We finished the day with a visit to Dan Winters Cottage, the site of a brief battle in 1795, after which the idea of the Orange Order was formulated as a means to protect local areas from attack by the remaining Jacobite supporters.

Outside Sloans House Museum, Loughall, Northern Ireland.

We concluded our Pilgrimage by completing the parade for the Battle of The Boyne celebrations in the city of Belfast.

Our members were warmly welcomed by the people of Northern Ireland on their trip and are looking forward to returning in 2026.