Eastbourne photography competition invites you to snap a sunflower and shine

New photography competition launches to celebrate Annie’s August and raise hope across the UK.

The Chronicles of Hope CIC is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new photography competition celebrating the power of sunflowers, joy, and community spirit. Budding photographers of all ages are invited to capture the beauty of a sunflower in bloom for a chance to be featured in the 2026 “Annie’s August” Calendar.

Whether it’s growing proudly in your garden or spotted on a summer walk, your sunflower snap could be one of 12 winning images selected by our panel to be professionally printed and shared across the UK.

“We started Annie’s August as a simple way to bring light and hope to people’s lives,” said Annie Bennett, founder of The Chronicles of Hope, who lives in Hailsham. “We asked people to plant and grow sunflowers, and now we’d love to see photos of them.’

Enter your sunflower and feature on the very first Chronicles Of Hope Calendar.

But it doesn’t just have to be self sown sunflowers.

‘We’d love any photographs of sunflowers, the more creative the better. We’re encouraging people to capture any sunflower moments they experience during August, whether it be a single bloom in a garden, or a field of sunflowers you visit whilst on holiday!’ Said Annie.

The 12 chosen images will be made into a calendar to raise funds for The chronicles Of Hope, which aims to support young adults whose parent or carer has been diagnosed with a life limiting illness.

‘I have two daughters who supported me through my cancer diagnosis last year,’ Annie told us, ’so we are only too aware of the challenges that a family can face. Producing this calendar will help us to not only raise funds to support those young adults, but will also raise awareness of what we are aiming to achieve.’

Winners will receive a free copy of the calendar, and their name will be featured alongside their photograph. All profits from the calendar will go towards supporting young adults whose parents have received a life-limiting diagnosis, funding memory-making experiences and social connection during the hardest of times.

How to Enter:

Take a high-quality photo of a sunflower

Submit it via https://thechroniclesofhope.org/annies-august

Deadline: midnight 1st September

Please note: Entrants must own the copyright to their image. By entering, you agree that The Chronicles of Hope may reproduce your photo (including cropping to fit the calendar layout) and include your name in promotional materials.

For full terms and entry details, visit https://thechroniclesofhope.org/calendar-competition