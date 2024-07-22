Eastbourne Pride Parade kicks off event

By Sam Powell
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:21 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 15:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Eastbourne Pride began with a parade from the Pier to Princess Park, led by a drum procession in front of multiple flag wavers, more drummers, a fire engine, a VW Golf playing music, and roughly 250- 300 people.

LGBTQ+ colours and signs were visible outside the historic Eastbourne pier as old and young prepared to parade proudly towards Princess Park, symbolising collectivity, solidarity, identity, and resistance to discrimination and violence.

Speaking to a couple outside the pier, one of them said: “This is why we protest to stop the discrimination and shame."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They note: “I’m a gay woman, but I like men too,” and they both think people should be able to identify how they want.

Drummers lead the procession.Drummers lead the procession.
Drummers lead the procession.

Many I spoke to, all happy to be quoted to raise awareness, were “delighted that Eastbourne has a pride”, as one person said: "We don’t have to go to the “grandfather” of pride in Brighton."

Another said at the entrance of Princess Park: “It’s much better than last year.”

This is Eastbourne’s eighth Bourne Out LGBTQ+ pride event.

The Liberal Democrat leader of the council, Stephen Holt, was also in the parade with a white VW Golf blaring music like “Believe” by Cher and “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
East Sussex County Council supports pride.East Sussex County Council supports pride.
East Sussex County Council supports pride.

Care for Carers and other charities also waved their flag, symbolising the compassion and care that underlines the respect of diffidence and freedom to identify how one wishes, which is so passionately at the heart of the LGBTQ+ movement.

The event at Princess Park started at 11am and a large queue formed outside with loud dance music, an inflatable slide, DJs, tribute acts, musicians and food awaiting them.

It was hosted by local drag queen Fonda Cox and headlined by Rupauls UK drag race season 4 winner Danny Beard.

Related topics:Liberal DemocratLGBTQ+CarersBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice