Eastbourne property lawyer running 10km a day for the homeless at Christmas

Residential Property Consultant Chris Hoadley is swapping title deeds of trainers this month in order to raise valuable funds to support the fantastic work of local Eastbourne charity ‘The Matthew 25 Mission’.

Chris will be running 10km a day from 1st to 25th December.

With open hearts, The Matthew 25 Mission tackle physical, emotional, and social needs, spreading kindness and compassion. The charity has an inclusive culture and welcomes anyone of any faith, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation. Donations will help the charity continue to provide hot meals to the most needed from their Hub at Brodie Hall, Seaside twice a day, 365 days a year (including Christmas). With increasing demand the charity is in real need of support.

“No one should be left without a warm dinner, especially at Christmas

In February I left my secure job at a local law firm and took the plunge to go alone as a self-employed Licensed Conveyancer in assocation with Setfords Law. I have received tremendous support from the community so want to give back this festive period.

I have chosen running as that will mean that I will have to embrace the Great British winter without choice. It is only fair of me to do so as I am looking to support those who do not have a choice, nor the shelter of a warm home each night”

Chris appreciates that Christmas is an expensive month but is looking for as little as £5.00 which will help provide an individual with the warmth of a xmas dinner.

If people are able to donate then please visit Chris' justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chris-hoadley?utm_id=1&utm_term=kBMRyxWb3

or visit www.matthew25mission.org and donate direct.

If you are intrested in running with him no matter how far, he would welcome that with open arms. Feel free to get in touch on 01323 402542