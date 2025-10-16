Eastbourne resident launches The Grief Garden – a community grief circle at The Gather Community Garden
The sessions are led by Nikki Fricker, a local resident and certified Grief & Transformational Life Coach, who began this work following her own 10-year journey through loss. After experiencing the deaths of close family members and friends, Nikki left her career in the performing arts to retrain and support others navigating grief.
“Grief can be so isolating, but we’re not meant to do it alone,” says Nikki. “The Grief Garden is about community, compassion, and connection - a space where people can come as they are, honour their loved ones and begin to feel a little more rooted again.”
Held among the peaceful surroundings of The Gather Community Garden, The Grief Garden sessions blend open conversation with gentle reflection. Attendees are invited to bring a cuppa, a blanket and an open heart - there’s no pressure to speak, only to be.
Details:
- What:The Grief Garden – Community Grief Circle
- When: First Monday of the Month from 6:30PM
- Where: The Gather Community Garden
- To Book / Find Out More: Email Nikki at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @newfuturelifecoaching
Whether you’re grieving the loss of a loved one, a relationship, or a chapter of life, you’re welcome at The Grief Garden - a space to heal, together.
Alongside The Grief Garden, Nikki also supports others through 1:1 coaching, group programmes, and workshops that help people live fully while honouring life's transitions - "transformation begins when you choose to grow through what broke you".
If you would like to find out more about this work, then please visit the website: www.newfuturelifecoaching.com