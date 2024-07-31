Eastbourne residents rally against new retirement village proposal near historic Martello Tower

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A proposed retirement village near the historic Martello Tower 66 in Eastbourne has sparked widespread concerns among local residents and environmental experts, calling into question the project's viability and its potential impacts on the community and environment.

The project, led by developer Untold Living, aims to establish a retirement community at Martinique Way, but faces strong opposition due to a variety of environmental, historical, and infrastructural concerns.

Critics argue that the development could severely impact local wildlife, including known populations of harbour and grey seals, and encroach on sensitive ecological areas like Langley Point SSSI, Pevensey Levels SSSI, and the local Marine Conservation Zone.

Environmentalists are particularly worried about the increased pollution risks, especially in light of recent scrutiny over Southern Water's pollution incidents. There are fears that the development could exacerbate existing issues, given its proximity to critical water bodies.

The historical significance of Martello Tower 66, a Grade II listed building, is also at risk, according to local historians and conservationists. They recommend a detailed architectural assessment to evaluate potential damage from construction-related vibrations and changes.

Additionally, there are concerns that the development could obstruct important sightlines between local landmarks, potentially altering the visual heritage of the area.

Infrastructure and safety issues also dominate the discussions, with traffic congestion at the forefront. Data suggests that the aging population, contrary to claims from Untold Living, may significantly increase local traffic, further straining the area's infrastructure.

The project's entrance, facing a busy cycle and pedestrian crossing, raises significant safety concerns, with fears of increased accident risks.

Community impact is another significant concern. Local surveys indicate strong opposition to the development, primarily due to potential reductions in quality of life, such as loss of green spaces, noise, and general disruptions.

Economically, the retirement village is viewed skeptically; it's expected to contribute minimally to the local economy due to its self-contained nature, which could limit interactions with local businesses and services.

Moreover, the economic exclusivity of the village, with high rental costs, may not be accessible to many of Eastbourne's elderly, potentially leading to a demographic and social divide. Critics argue that this does not align with the communal vibrancy and economic diversity that characterizes Eastbourne.

Legal and regulatory issues also loom large, as the development seems to contravene key aspects of the Eastbourne Local Plan 2019-2039, particularly regarding environmental sustainability and balanced community growth.