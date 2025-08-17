Eastbourne Responders donate Public Access Defibrillator to Polegate community

Eastbourne Area Community First Responders have proudly donated a life-saving public access defibrillator to the Polegate community, thanks to generous support from local businesses and the community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new defibrillator, which will be accessible to the public in case of cardiac emergencies, was funded through donations from Archer and Partners Estate Agents as well as funds raised at recent mayoral events.

The device was officially presented by Eastbourne Responders Trustee, Charlotte Senior, to Deputy Mayor of Polegate, Cllr Stephen Shing, in a handover ceremony that highlighted the importance of community collaboration in improving local emergency response resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Senior, Trustee of Eastbourne Responders, said: "We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Archer and Partners, and to everyone who supported the mayoral events. This defibrillator will give the community of Polegate immediate access to vital equipment that can save lives in the event of sudden cardiac arrest."

Deputy Mayor Cllr Stephen Shing with Eastbourne Responders trustee Charlotte Senior

Deputy Mayor Cllr Stephen Shing added: "On behalf of the community, I want to thank Eastbourne Responders and all those who contributed to making this possible. Having a public access defibrillators here in Polegate is a huge asset, and it truly reflects the strength of our community spirit."

The new defibrillator will be located on the side of the Thoroughbred Inn and will enhance the towns network of strategically placed defibrillators especially in the south of the town.

Eastbourne Area Community First Responders is a volunteer-led charity working alongside the South East Coast Ambulance Service, to provide life-saving care in emergencies. They aim to improve survival rates from cardiac arrest by increasing access to defibrillators and providing training to the local community.