Eastbourne Rotarian awarded international honour

An Eastbourne Rotarian has been awarded the movement's highest accolade - a Paul Harris Fellowship.

Ian Huke, right, is pictured receiving the award from Rotary Club of Eastbourne president, Chris Dye, at the club's Monday meeting at the Lansdowne Hotel. Paul Harris, a Chicago businessman, is recognised as one of the founding fathers of the worldwide Rotary movement.

The fellowship is sparingly awarded to individuals - within or outside the organisation - in recognition of exceptional community service. The recipient is presented with an elegant certificate and a special Rotary pin, usually worn at prominent or public events.

To find out more about the work and membership of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne go to www.eastbournerotary.org.uk