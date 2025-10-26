Eastbourne Rotarian Brian scales heights in fight against polio

On top of his game - Rotarian Brian O'Neil.

Local Rotarian Brian O’Neil marked World Polio Day by conquering the O2 Dome in support of the movement's worldwide "End Polio Now" campaign.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money raised by Brian, a past president of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne, will be match by the Gates Foundation 2-1.

For more information and to make a donation, please go to https://.www.justgiving.com/team/d1120-d1130

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian was joined in his endeavours by the district governor and other rotarians, ahead of them making their way to Eastbourne for their annual district conference, held last weekend at the town's Welcome Building.

To find out more about the work and membership of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne go to www.eastbournerotary.org.uk