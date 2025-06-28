Eastbourne Salsa celebrate 25 year anniversary

Over 80 Salsa dancers joined Sarah Black and the Eastbourne Salsa team to celebrate 25 years of running Salsa dancing classes.

Established in 2000 by Sarah Black, Salsa dancing classes have been running every Tuesday evening in Eastbourne with students travelling from across the county. For further details on classes for all levels from Absolute Beginner to Intermediate contact Sarah on 07909-507063, email [email protected] or visit www.eastbournesalsauk.co.uk