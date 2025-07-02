Eastbourne Salsa celebrates 25 year anniversary

Eastbourne Salsa dancers get together every Tuesday!

Sarah Black and her team join their dancers to celebrate 25 years of Salsa dancing classes in Eastbourne.

A Salsa dancing party was organised at the Langney Sports Club to celebrate 25 years of classes, followed by salsa lessons on Tuesday night at Hampden Park Community Hall, when the cake was cut. Over 80 Salsa Dancers from across the county joined Sarah to dance the night away.

Classes run every Tuesday evening for all levels. Absolute Beginners are always welcome. Contact Sarah on 07909 507063 for further details or email [email protected]