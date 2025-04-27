Eastbourne Scouts play key role at Women’s Six Nations decider

The Eastbourne contingent, representing various Scout and Explorer sections, was on hand to promote the recently launched T1 Rugby initiative. Throughout the day, the Scouts actively demonstrated how this adapted form of rugby ensures a welcoming and safe environment for everyone to enjoy the sport. Their energetic displays highlighted the inclusive nature of T1 Rugby.

Following a day filled with practice and preparation, it was the Scouts’ moment of truth, returning to the hallowed turf in front of a roaring crowd of over 37,500 spectators to deploy the colossal Red Roses flag. With impressive teamwork, the Scouts successfully unfurled the flag, and stood proudly as the teams arrived on the pitch for their national anthems.

Having completed their important duties, the Eastbourne Scouts then joined the passionate crowd to witness a nail-biting encounter. In a tense and closely fought game, the England team ultimately emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins against their French rivals. The hard-fought win not only secured the championship title but also completed a coveted Grand Slam for the Red Roses.

The day proved to be a truly remarkable experience for all the Scouts and volunteers from Eastbourne. The opportunity to be so closely involved in a momentous occasion for English rugby, culminating in a Grand Slam victory, is undoubtedly a memory that will last a lifetime.

If you’re an adult interested in supporting Scouting, or have a young person looking to start their Scouting journey, please contact: [email protected]

1 . Contributed T1 Rugby Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed T1 Rugby Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed T1 Rugby Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Event's Volunteers Photo: Submitted