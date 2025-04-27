Eastbourne Scouts play key role at Women’s Six Nations decider

By Andrew Stevens
Contributor
Published 27th Apr 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Nineteen enthusiastic young members and nine dedicated adult volunteers from Eastbourne District Scouts experienced an unforgettable day at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium on Saturday, playing a special part in the Women's Six Nations rugby match between England and France.

The Eastbourne contingent, representing various Scout and Explorer sections, was on hand to promote the recently launched T1 Rugby initiative. Throughout the day, the Scouts actively demonstrated how this adapted form of rugby ensures a welcoming and safe environment for everyone to enjoy the sport. Their energetic displays highlighted the inclusive nature of T1 Rugby.

Following a day filled with practice and preparation, it was the Scouts’ moment of truth, returning to the hallowed turf in front of a roaring crowd of over 37,500 spectators to deploy the colossal Red Roses flag. With impressive teamwork, the Scouts successfully unfurled the flag, and stood proudly as the teams arrived on the pitch for their national anthems.

Having completed their important duties, the Eastbourne Scouts then joined the passionate crowd to witness a nail-biting encounter. In a tense and closely fought game, the England team ultimately emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins against their French rivals. The hard-fought win not only secured the championship title but also completed a coveted Grand Slam for the Red Roses.

The day proved to be a truly remarkable experience for all the Scouts and volunteers from Eastbourne. The opportunity to be so closely involved in a momentous occasion for English rugby, culminating in a Grand Slam victory, is undoubtedly a memory that will last a lifetime.

If you’re an adult interested in supporting Scouting, or have a young person looking to start their Scouting journey, please contact: [email protected]

T1 Rugby

1. Contributed

T1 Rugby Photo: Submitted

T1 Rugby

2. Contributed

T1 Rugby Photo: Submitted

T1 Rugby

3. Contributed

T1 Rugby Photo: Submitted

Event's Volunteers

4. Contributed

Event's Volunteers Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ScoutsEngland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice