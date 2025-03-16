Whilst the Eastbourne Silver Band prides itself on being a community band it does not restrict its community work to just the sphere of music. As Easter is soon to be celebrated the members of the band decided that they would collect Easter Eggs and gift them to the Children with Cancer Fund (Polegate), a local charity supporting children and their families during difficult times.

The aim of the CCF charity is to grant wishes to children up to the age of eighteen, and their families, who have, or have had, cancer and who primarily live in East Sussex, Brighton and Hove.

Wishes can be practical, medical or fun and made to individual families as well as supporting a group together by giving them quality family time. The charity can also support local hospitals and community nurses who assist in the care of the children under its remit.

If you wish to find out more about this charity, or offer them support, then you can go to https://www.childrenwithcancerfund.org.uk

As the band is, this year, celebrating its 75th year of making music in the town it is planning to stage an Anniversary Celebration concert on 10th July in the newly refurbished Meads Community Hall. All profits from that concert will again be used to support the band’s chosen local charities, giving back to the community as a “thank you” for all the support that the community has given to the band over the past 75 years.

Photograph shows two of the band members, along with a member of the charity, standing behind the 40 easter eggs that were donated to the Children with Cancer fund.