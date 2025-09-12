Eastbourne Silver Band's thank you to retiring member
On Thursday 11th September the Eastbourne Silver Band held a retirement get-together for their much-loved member, Pam Spice, who has been a member of the band since 1994.
The wife of the late John Spice of the Johnny Spice Swing Band, Pam has had a long association with music throughout her life and with the Silver Band in particular.
During the evening she was made an honorary member of the band to recognise her dedication and hard work, and the band’s chairperson presented her with a variety of gifts and mementos.
The Mayor of Eastbourne thanked Pam on behalf of the town for all that she had contributed during her many years in Eastbourne.