Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel members collect and donate for Easter
With Easter fast approaching Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel ladies decided it would be a great idea to collect and donate not just Easter Eggs but tins and jars too.
Together the ladies have knitted and sewed little chickens which small chocolate eggs were popped inside of.
Tins of beans, soup, veg, meat, fish, meat pies etc were bought and put into bags. Barnie from Family Support came along yesterday and collected the bags, these will be distributed to families in need and today Vice Chairman Yvonne, members June and Pat went along to Ashley Gardens Care Home and presented two baskets of chickens filled with chocolates to Madel (manager) and two of her staff.
The chickens will be given to the residents on East Sunday.
Ashley Gardens staff are awesome so very caring, friendly and amazing.
We hope to return with more Inner Wheel members for an afternoon tea.