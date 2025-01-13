Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel's first meeting of 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel ladies met today for their first meeting in 2025… at Chalk Farm Hotel - Learning Disabilities Centre

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel ladies met today for their first meeting in 2025… at their usual venue ‘Chalk Farm Hotel’ We had an Extremely Good speaker Mark Dimmock together with his colleague Mary. They gave us a very interesting and informative talk on East Sussex Hearing Charity. The charity is based in Eastbourne and they have been serving the deaf and hard of hearing people throughout East Sussex for over 20years. They offer advice, practical support, equipment, and ear health checks.. 1 in 3 adults in the UK are affected by hearing loss.. We were amazed at this as we all tend to think we are the only ones suffering… Mark and Mary then joined us for a lovely leisurely lunch, after which a raffle was drawn and Mary won. It’s good to be back with our InnerWheel friends…

If any Eastbourne or surrounding areas, ladies are interested in joining us to listen to more interesting and informative talks, to join us to help with funding this charity and many other charities, to join us for fun, to join us for support and friendship, to come along to knit and natter, coffee mornings and afternoon tea, then please do get in touch, we would love to meet you... just email [email protected] ....or Google Inner Wheel ..... or contact the paper for a phone number..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If any Eastbourne or surrounding areas, ladies are interested in joining us to listen to more interesting and informative talks, to join us to help with funding this charity and many other charities, to join us for fun, to join us for support and friendship, to come along to knit and natter, coffee mornings and afternoon tea, then please do get in touch, we would love to meet you... just email [email protected] ....or Google Inner Wheel ..... or contact the paper for a phone number..