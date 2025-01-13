Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel's first meeting of 2025
Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel ladies met today for their first meeting in 2025… at their usual venue ‘Chalk Farm Hotel’ We had an Extremely Good speaker Mark Dimmock together with his colleague Mary. They gave us a very interesting and informative talk on East Sussex Hearing Charity. The charity is based in Eastbourne and they have been serving the deaf and hard of hearing people throughout East Sussex for over 20years. They offer advice, practical support, equipment, and ear health checks.. 1 in 3 adults in the UK are affected by hearing loss.. We were amazed at this as we all tend to think we are the only ones suffering… Mark and Mary then joined us for a lovely leisurely lunch, after which a raffle was drawn and Mary won. It’s good to be back with our InnerWheel friends…
If any Eastbourne or surrounding areas, ladies are interested in joining us to listen to more interesting and informative talks, to join us to help with funding this charity and many other charities, to join us for fun, to join us for support and friendship, to come along to knit and natter, coffee mornings and afternoon tea, then please do get in touch, we would love to meet you... just email [email protected] ....or Google Inner Wheel ..... or contact the paper for a phone number..
