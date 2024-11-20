Eastbourne takes a stand for climate justice during COP29

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As world leaders convened at COP29 from 11–22 November to address the escalating climate crisis, Eastbourne joined the global call for action. On Saturday, 16 November, activists rallied in solidarity with worldwide demonstrations, demanding an end to fossil fuel dependency and urging a rapid transition to a sustainable, ethical economy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a chilly afternoon in Eastbourne town, local community groups, charities, activists and citizens joined in solidarity with global demonstrations, sending a clear message: the time for action is now. "We are running out of time," Eastbourne Climate Coalition (ECC), a lead organiser, declared.

Speakers addressed various connected topics, including transitioning industries away from fossil fuels, tackling industrial pollution, the environmental toll of war, taxing the mega-rich, systemic failure to address climate change and the importance of protests to drive change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event also emphasised local practical efforts to reduce emissions like promoting green energy for homes, improving public transport, developing cycle routes, planting trees, adopting plant-based diets, and supporting ethical 'green banking'.

The Eastbourne Socialist Workers Party were also at the Eastbourne COP29 rally, highlighting capitalism's effects on the planet.

Passersby showed a mix of reactions—some stopped to pick up leaflets and express support, while others watched with curiosity or scepticism. "Ah God, what's this?" muttered one, with another expressing outright dismissal: "I don't believe any of it."

Local long-term campaigners are, however, used to hearing critical responses. Patience comes with the territory to avoid 'burnout' over slow progress at many levels, locally and internationally.

COP29 (Conference of the Parties) has indeed been slow this year in reaching an agreement, especially on the 'New Collective Quantified Goal' on climate finance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer has announced targets for the United Kingdom to achieve at least an 81% reduction in emissions by 2035.

Workers and disability rights, trade unionism, anti-war and anti-racism aims, advocating for freedom of movement and identification, amongst other climate justice aims, and larger outcries against capitalism were also raised at Eastbourne's COP29 rally.

However, 'developed' countries are generally struggling to agree on the collective financial funds they should provide to 'developing' countries to help them transition to green energy away from coal, oil and gas.

Last year, nations agreed to 'transition away from fossil fuels' and 'triple up' renewable energy to progress towards the 2015 Paris Agreement goals of limiting warming to a 1.5°C rise since pre-industrial levels, with the upper limit being 2°C which scientists agree would increase the risk of rising sea levels, wildlife loss and extreme heatwaves.

2024 UN Environment Programme reports measuring emissions, food waste and methane reduction, adaptation to climate change, and planetary and human well-being show slow progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service November report, "2024 [is] on track to be warmest year and first year above 1.5°C."

An Extinction Rebellion stand at Eastbourne's COP29 protest raising awareness, amongst other things, of banks who give loans to the fossil fuel industry.

Nevertheless, green transition funding agreements and plans are supposed to be made this year, and there has been some progress at COP29 and the simultaneously scheduled G20 summit (18-19 November).

A G20 Leaders' Declaration document showed agreement upon investment in developing countries, slowly stopping "inefficient fossil fuel subsidies", developing sustainable energy, and combatting poverty and hunger through taxing "ultra-high-net-worth individuals."

Still, controversy looms over present and future COP negotiations. Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, this year's host nation, drew criticism for calling oil and gas "a gift of God", and newly elected US President Donald Trump previously withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement during his first presidency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless of the COP29 outcome and the rate of progress towards the Labour Party's green energy plans for the UK, Eastbourne's eco-community will continue progressing with awareness-raising events and supporting locally sustainable-driven projects.

Caption: Eastbourne campaigners raise awareness of climate justice at COP29 rally.

Eastbourne has a promising council-community partnership between Eastbourne Eco Action Network and Eastbourne Borough Council, attempting to develop cleaner air, wildland protection, cleaner waterways and resilient, sustainable communities alongside other organisations working towards Eastbourne's carbon neutral 2030 plan.

Eastbourne's eco-community invites everyone to get involved in shaping a greener future, highlighting how every action—no matter how small—matters.