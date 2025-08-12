Eastbourne teenager Alastair, helps to raise over £350,000 for critically ill children

Wish 200 Week unites gaming community to raise over £350,000 for critically ill children

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaign Wish 200 Week by the charity Make-A-Wish UK saw gamers, developers and publishers come together last month with a host of activities in support of critically ill children.

Leading content creators including Tubbo, Watermunch, OwieBrainHurts, LucyJRobyn and Knightenator took part. Audiences watched their favourite gamers stream challenges raising vital funds for wishes for critically ill children across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve partners across the games industry came together to support the campaign including Miniclip, Sony PlayStation, Ghost Town Games, Team17, Shure, Poncle, Arena Media UK, BisectHosting, RS Listen and Antstream.

Behind the scenes at Overcooked Live, Alastair, former wish child from Eastbourne is pictured with the Onion King, the mascot from the game ‘Overcooked’.

This year’sWish 200 Week also saw a real-life version and live stream of the ever-popular game Overcooked, whichwas watched over 60,000 times in the first 24 hours. Over the course of four hours, world-renowned content creators Dan and Phil Games, Geeky CassieEbonix, Yammy and BlackPanthaa, hosts AlicesPixels and Adam Savage and former wish children, took part in a series of Overcooked Live!

This real-life cooking showdown saw favourite creators' team up, compete, and cook under pressure in a whirlwind of culinary chaos to raise funds for life-changing wishes!

Alastair, former wish child from Eastbourne, took part and has first-hand experience of the power of a gaming wish. Back in 2019, Alastairwas diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. When Covid hit, Alastair had to self-isolate, staying in the same hospital room for extended periods of time. It was then that he had his wish to have a Gaming PC granted by Make-A-Wish UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alastair said: “I've always wanted a Gaming PC since I was a little kid but from being in my situation with leukaemia it made me realise that I could escape my pain by exploring the digital world. Not only did this singlehandedly allow me to play games with my friends, but it also helped me with my schoolwork. This one massive piece of hope helped me to keep fighting”.

Photo caption: Behind the scenes at Overcooked Live, Alastair, former wish child from Eastbourne is pictured with the Onion King, the mascot from the game ‘Overcooked’.

Alastair also sits on STARboard, the Make-A-Wish children and young people's board. STARboard advises the charity on wishes and brings the voice of lived experience to the heart of strategy and decision-making.

Jason Suckley, Chief Executive at Make-A-Wish UK said: “We’re so grateful for all the support we’ve had during Wish 200 Week this year – the money raised has been incredible. We’ve seen a 400% increase in gaming-related wishes in recent years, with more children like Alastair finding a lifeline in gaming whilst undergoing treatment for critical conditions. The money raised through our partners and content creators will help to grant wishes to children when they need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year was the fifth Wish 200 Week, with funds raised through gaming initiatives starting in 2020, enabling over 1000 wishes to be granted.Make-A-Wish UK deliver programmes and activities with the games industry throughout the year, aiming to meet the growing demand for games-related wishes from critically ill children; for more information and to get involved visit www.make-a-wish.org.uk