Eastbourne volunteers promote Samaritan Awareness Day at The Beacon

The Samaritans, a charity that prevents suicide through the power of human connection, will be in The Gather unit at The Beacon later this month.

A team of Eastbourne volunteers will be in the shopping centre to promote the national Samaritans Awareness Day on Thursday July 24.

They will be explaining about the work of The Samaritans and talking to people about becoming a volunteer for this crucial service.

The date they have chosen – 24th day of the 7th month – is a reminder that Samaritan volunteers are here to listen 24/7.

The Samaritans have been based in Eastbourne for 60 years

The Eastbourne and District Samaritans celebrate their 60th anniversary this year. Their base in Bolton Road welcomes face-to-face callers

Mental health and the strains that so many people are under means that The Samaritans have never been busier.

“On Samaritans Awareness Day, we’re raising awareness that Samaritans is the charity that prevents suicide through the power of human connection,” a spokesperson explained.

“Our incredible volunteers offer their time to help to deliver our 24-hour emotional support service to callers in many ways, from answering telephones and emails, to fundraising, generating publicity, administration and finance.

“You don’t need to have been through a particular life experience or be from a certain walk of life. Anyone who wants to help others, is tolerant and open-minded is welcome to apply,” the spokesperson said.

“Above all you’ll have the incredible satisfaction of knowing you’re helping people who are in despair. In addition, you’ll learn valuable new skills, make new friendships, and be part of an amazing group of people.”

The Beacon is keen to show its support on 24/7 and is delighted The Samaritans are coming to The Gather.

General Manager Mark Powell said: “The Samaritans play such an important role in helping vulnerable people and listening to them in their hour of need. The Beacon is delighted to be offering support and helping them raise their profile for the amazing work they do.”

