Eastbourne Wheels4all - Take part in charity fundraiser

Inspire4all 500 Mile Challenge Fundraiser is being organised by local Eastbourne based charity Inspire Sussex on Saturday, July 27, from 10am - 4pm at Eastbourne Sports Park, Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne, BN21 2UF.

This family-friendly cycle event is open to all, with the aim of collectively riding laps of Eastbourne Cycling Centre track, to reach a cumulative figure of 500 miles.

To participate in the fun you can pay £5 on the day to take part or request a sponsor form to help raise funds. To help spur everyone along there will be several live bands performing on stage; Five out of Ten, Zachary Dogwood, Lynchstynx and Clarity and Crew.

You'll be able to taste local hot food and if you fancy something sweet grab a treat from Carnival Ice Cream

Tomcat Trikes will be displaying some of their incredible cycles, Defiant sports showing inclusive sports which you can try out as well. East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) will have one of their incredible Fire engines and hopefully a few of their wonderful crew on bikes pedalling too!

Local maker Chantel from Mashona Designs will be joining on the day to show of and sell her wonderful and colourful eco conscious African inspired accessories and homeware designs.

If unable to attend you can donate all proceeds go towards this wonderful fundrsiser.

The events team are still looking for raffle prizes, local makers and food vendors to help support on the day for more information contact Rachel on 07584262556