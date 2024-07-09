Eastbourne winners at Waterstone's children's short story competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A short story competition was held recently at Waterstones in Eastbourne for children in Key Stages 1, 2 and 3.

There were so many great entries that the announcement of the winners had to be delayed to allow the team doing the judging to read all them all!

The entrants for KS1 were asked to draw a picture of their favourite book character, while the entrants for KS2 and KS3 were asked to write an original 500 word story.

There were separate winners for each Key Stage and each winner received a prize bag of books which had been carefully selected to be suitable for their age.

The winners on display at Waterstones Eastbourne .

After much careful deliberation our three winners were announced on the stores social media, Instagram @waterstoneseb and Facebook, as well as being notified directly.

In addition to the book bag prize each winner has had their work shared on social media and it is currently on display behind the front counter for all visitors to the shop to enjoy.