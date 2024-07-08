Eastbourne’s 30 unclaimed estates revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The details of 30 unclaimed estates of people who died in Eastbourne have been revealed by The Treasury, with hundreds of thousands of pounds of inheritance waiting for a rightful heir

The latest Treasury list shows there are almost 6,000 unclaimed estates across the UK – and 30 of those belong to people who died in Eastbourne.

It is estimated that around £80 million is sat in limbo in Treasury coffers. The Treasury only advertises estates with a net value of £500 or above.

Unclaimed estates usually occur when the deceased has not left a will or the beneficiaries of the will cannot be traced – and the next of kin, following the rules of intestacy, cannot be found either.

Fiona Mainwaring, Head of Wills and Probate at Stafford-based law firm ORJ, said: “There are clear rules in place to distribute an estate to family members when there is no will in place, following a strict order of priority that starts with married or civil partners and ends with half aunts and uncles.

“If no beneficiaries can be traced, the estate simply sits in limbo until after 30 years it becomes the property of The Crown.

“With people moving around the world more than ever, it is no surprise that it is sometimes difficult to track down the next of kin. The result is these forgotten fortunes sit dormant and are eventually surrendered.

"The sheer volume of unclaimed estates shows how important it is to have a valid, up-to-date will, along with a named executor, which makes it much easier to divide assets when the time comes."

The surnames for unclaimed estates in Eastbourne include: Rajput, Allen, Armstrong, Barker, Castle, Davies, De Souza, Donovan, Gallagher and Hall.

Fiona said anyone who believes they might have been left something in a will can search the probate records so they know who to contact when the estate is dealt with.

“If there is a will, it is possible to get a copy for a nominal fee along with the Grant of Probate, which will include the executor’s contact details,” added Fiona.

“If there is no will and you believe you qualify through the intestacy rules, a copy of the Grant of Letters of Administration can be obtained which will include the Administrators’ details.”