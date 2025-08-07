Eastbourne's BEAU-K blooms in British Florist Association final

Eastbourne residents are being urged to show their support for a local business that has blossomed into a finalist at a national level. BEAU-K, the popular florist on South Street, has been shortlisted for the prestigious 'Retail Florist of the Year' award by the British Florist Association (BFA).

The BFA Awards are a highlight of the floristry industry, celebrating the dedication and skill of professionals across the UK. BEAU-K has been nominated for this coveted award, placing them among the top florists in the country. The final decision will be based on a combination of judging by a panel of industry experts and a public vote.

The team at BEAU-K, known for their stunning and unique floral arrangements, are thrilled with the nomination. The award recognises businesses that excel in customer service, design, and overall business practice. Their commitment to using fresh, high-quality blooms and their passion for creating personalised floral expressions has clearly resonated with both their customers and the BFA.

Public voting for the 'Retail Florist of the Year' award is now open, and the team at BEAU-K is encouraging the local community to cast their vote and help bring the title home to Eastbourne. The final winner will be announced at the BFA's annual awards ceremony, FleurEx, which will be held in October.

This nomination is a testament to the hard work and artistry of the BEAU-K team. With their stunning designs and dedication to their craft, they are a true asset to the Eastbourne business community. To cast your vote and show your support for BEAU-K, visit here: https://zealous.co/britishfloristassociationltd/opportunity/Retail-Florist-of-the-Year-2025/results/submissions/ Let's help our local florist take home the top prize!

1 . Contributed FLORAL DESIGN BY NICOLA EVANS Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed FLORAL INSTALLATION BY NICOLA EVANS Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed OWNER OF BEAU-K AWARD WINNING FLORIST NICOLA EVANS Photo: Submitted