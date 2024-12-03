Eastbourne's most isolated residents to enjoy restaurant's Christmas dinner

Some of Eastbourne’s most isolated residents will enjoy a special Christmas treat this year thanks to a seasonal gift from a popular high street restaurant.

French-inspired Bistrot Pierre, in King Edward’s Parade, is joining forces with Linking Lives Eastbourne to donate festive meals to those in need this winter.

As part of its annual Christmas initiative to support charity workers and those in need of support within the community, Bistrot Pierre will host the dinner for the befriending service, which works to bring people together through community activities.

As part of the restaurant’s Pay It Forward campaign, diners enjoying a Christmas party of eight or more with friends and family will contribute towards a free three-course meal for a resident in their community, who will be nominated by Linking Lives Eastbourne.

Bistrot Pierre’s CEO Nick White said: “As we celebrate our 30th birthday this year, community continues to be at the heart of what we do and as so many families face ongoing struggles with the cost-of-living this Christmas, we are opening our doors to welcome those most in need.

“Our loyal customers can make a difference to the lives of isolated residents in Eastbourne by booking a table for eight or more people on Sundays during December. We are taking bookings now, so why not come and have some festive fun, safe in the knowledge that it will be giving local residents a chance to enjoy their own party?

“We’re hugely grateful for the fantastic work which continues to be done by Linking Lives Eastbourne each year and in teaming up with them, we hope everyone can have a very happy and healthy Christmas this year.”

Linking Lives Eastbourne also offers all-round support for older residents hoping to get back to being part of the local community. From accompaniment to activities, in-person visits and even a monthly group catch-up over a cup of coffee, the charity and its volunteers are part of the fabric of Eastbourne’s culture.

It is one of 18 local charities that Bistrot Pierre has partnered with nationally in this initiative - all chosen for their support of those with the greatest needs.

Thirty selected guests chosen by Linking Lives Eastbourne will be able to enjoy a free three-course dinner at favourite French high street restaurant Bistrot Pierre, which will be redeemable throughout January.

For further information about Bistrot Pierre and its support of local charities, please visit www.bistrotpierre.co.uk