Eastbourne’s singing bus driver brings music, warmth and community spirit to Stagecoach South East

Eastbourne passengers know that a bus journey with Iain Strachan, affectionately known as the Singing Bus Driver, is never just a ride, it’s an experience. Since joining Stagecoach South East in 2018, Iain has built a reputation for his friendly banter, welcoming atmosphere, and the unexpected joy of a singalong on board.

With countless compliments from customers over the years, Iain has become a local legend for turning everyday travel into something special.

Comments from customers:

“Iain Strachan, who drives a Stagecoach bus around Bexhill, is an absolute credit to your company. He regularly sings with passengers on the bus and cheers them up with his kindhearted, good wit! It’s real people like him that keep life’s wheels in motion.”

“What a lovely morning on the bus. Best driver ever! Please keep him in Eastbourne!!”

“He picked me up at about 10.35 in Collington and I was very anxious about travelling. He was the best thing I could have asked for. He was kind and explained the journey. He sang and gave me a lovely wave. He was such a help and I’d love him to know.”

“It’s not very often I enjoy the long trip to work every morning. But he was very happy and friendly, and had the whole bus smiling.”

Iain’s career path has been anything but ordinary. Before taking the wheel at Stagecoach, he ran catering businesses, worked in Michelin-starred hotels in London, and built a reputation for creating spaces where people felt welcomed and connected. That same ethos now fuels his bus driving:

“Everyone has a story, and I seem to have a magnet for conversation. People just come up and start chatting,” says Iain.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he continued to serve his community, keeping essential travel moving while lifting spirits with his voice and positivity. Beyond his Stagecoach role, he’s been involved in blood runner volunteering, supporting Pride events, and managing his own businesses, all with a strong sense of fairness and community at the heart.

For Iain, it’s not just about getting from A to B. He thrives on creating a welcoming environment:

Banter and camaraderie: "If you can get the bus talking, it changes the whole journey."

Respect and fairness: "Everyone deserves a fair shot and I can't stand bullying."

Work-life balance: Iain believes keeping work and personal life separate is key to enjoying both.

Team spirit: He credits supportive management at Stagecoach, including leaders like Paul Robertson (Operations Manager at Stagecoach South East), who foster a positive working environment.

As Iain approaches retirement, he reflects on his journey with gratitude:

“If you don’t like what you’re doing, don’t come to work. I’ve always believed it’s what you make of it. And for me, it’s about winning the audience, winning the crowd, just like in Gladiator.”

Whether through song, conversation, or simply a warm smile, Iain has shown that a bus ride can be more than a commute, it can be a highlight of the day.