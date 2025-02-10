Eastbourne's The Beacon team head to Parliament and see MPs in action
Mark and Hend were given a tour of the House of Commons and sat in on debates on education and the community.
Mark said: “It was great to spend some time with Josh to discuss our role in the community and a few issues about our vibrant town. Josh is a great supporter of the town and its all-important retail sector, and I was able to brief him on a few of the issues currently facing The Beacon.”
Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde said he was pleased to welcome Mark and Hend to the Houses of Parliament and to discuss some of the issues currently facing the town centre.
“I regularly invite my constituents up to Westminster to have a tour of the House of Commons. Mark and Hend do a lot for the local community, so it was great to meet them up here and show them around,” the MP said.