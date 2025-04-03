Easter at National Trust Nymans and Standen: springtime adventures for all the family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visit Nymans between Sat 29 March and Mon 21 April and Standen between Sat 5 April until Sun 27 April for a fun filled Easter trail. Trails include a trail map, chocolate egg prize and bunny ears. At Nymans enjoy ‘the fun of the festival’ with activities for all, and at Standen try skittles and cornholes while spotting sketches of hares around the garden.

Celebrate Easter at Nymans, whether it’s exploring the beauty of spring with a trail in the garden or having fun in the play glade and walking in the woodland along waymarked paths. From Saturday 29 March until Monday 21 April, visitors to the house and garden can enjoy a family-friendly activities on an Easter trail. Each trail map comes with bunny ears and a dairy or vegan chocolate egg at the end.

Plenty of interactive stations can be found around the garden and children can find their festival name, tell a joke at comedy corner, or try some mindful yoga poses, all while taking in the beauty of the garden in full bloom.

Over at Standen a happy spring celebration awaits. From Saturday 5 April until Sunday 27 April, visitors can enjoy an Easter trail while exploring the garden and taking part in spring inspired activities.

An Easter Trail at Nymans

The trail, which comes with bunny ears and a dairy or vegan chocolate egg at the end, features Easter-themed activities such as skittles and cornholes, and visitors can also spot hand drawn hares inspired by Philip Webb's sketches, the architect who designed Standen.

Explore the picturesque hillside gardens, full of spring flowers, and enjoy far reaching views over the Sussex Weald. The Arts and Crafts family home, with its Morris & Co. interiors, provides a unique and historical backdrop for a memorable day out.

"We are looking forward to welcoming families to both Nymans and Standen this Easter," said General Manager, Amanda Hill. "Our Easter trail and activities are designed to create a magical experience for children and adults alike, so everyone is able to enjoy the beauty of the gardens and the joy of the season."

Nymans is open daily from 10am until 5pm, with last entry at 4:30 pm. There is no need to book ahead for the Easter trail, and normal admission prices apply. Trails are £3.50 per person.

Nymans in springtime

Standen is open daily from 10am – 5pm, with last entry at 4:30pm. There is no need to book ahead for the Easter trail, and normal admission prices apply.

To plan your day at Nymans visit: Nymans | West Sussex | National Trust

To plan your day at Standen visit: Standen House and Garden | Sussex | National Trust