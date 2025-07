As our many regulars will expect, Seaford Museum has its Easter Egg Hunt for young visitors in the Martello Tower this Easter. Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday (18th to 20th April) from 11 am to 4 pm, bring the youngsters along to join in the hunt!

Seaford Museum is in the Martello Tower on Seaford Esplanade - with free parking!

Come and see our rich displays of local and domestic history from the Neolithic to the present day.