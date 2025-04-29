Easter family events attracts a big turnout in Littlehampton High Street

On Wednesday 9 April, David Croucher performed two entertaining and interactive magic shows as well as showing his skills in up-close magic while walking around the high street. Daina hosted a drop-in ceramics workshop at her art studio for everyone to enjoy. Cherry Blossom Cottage’s stall was crowded with people interested in their variety of hair accessories, children’s jewellery, small gifts and more.

On Wednesday 16 April, a hoop and bubble act from Electric Cabaret wowed the attendees with her performances throughout the day. Creative Heart’s free pre-booked workshop sold out quickly upon its announcement and was an absolute success. Ollie Henwood Media brought his 3D printed designs included key rings and toys to purchase.

For both event days, Peter Rabbit come down to visit Littlehampton and take photos with families. At the top of the high street, you could grab an ice cream followed by an exploration of the variety of stalls including Littlehampton Bonfire Society, Littlehampton Museum and Littlehampton District Lions Club. An obstacle course and outdoor games section was set up by Freedom Leisure as well as a soft playhouse and tractor ride set up by Nic and Ben’s Entertainments. Children were lining up from the moment the events started until the end of the day for Dancing Brush’s complimentary face painting.

Additionally, an Easter Scavenger Hunt had been running from Friday 4 April to Tuesday 22 April for children under 16 years old. The aim was to find all 14 Easter themed images hidden by the Easter Bunny on shop windows and write what they are onto Easter Flyers. The winner was Amelia Avery, who received a bundle of sweet treats courtesy of Bah Humbug Sweets.

Speaking about the events, Chair of the Town Council’s Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “It was such a treat to see so many families visiting Littlehampton High Street and getting into all the free activities, workshops, and entertainment. We thank Littlehampton businesses and community groups for getting involved in the events.”

