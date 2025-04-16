Easter Foodbank collection marks 100,000 items donated by Lewes shoppers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last weekend, over 400 volunteers from across Lewes society came together to show they care about food poverty, and collected almost 8,500 items of food during an all-day food bank collection outside the town's three supermarkets. The donations included the 100,000th item collected across the five years that the food bank collections have taken place. Appearances by Lewes Town Crier, John Borthwick, and the Easter Bunny (aka James Booth) added heft and humour to the day.

On Saturday 12th April, volunteers from across Lewes society came together for the fifth consecutive Easter to collect donations for the Lewes food banks of Fitzjohns, Landport, Malling, and the Lewes Community Fridge. Donations included 625 chocolate Easter eggs, helping to ensure no Lewes household with children goes without a chocolate treat this year.

The first Easter food bank collection took place in 2020 as the Covid lockdown was beginning. Organised by Mark Perryman and a handful of helpers, it started small and lasted a few hours outside Waitrose with a table for food donations in The Volunteer pub's beer garden. In 2025, the event has now grown to cover three supermarkets for all-day collections involving multiple 1-hour 'shifts'.

Over 400 volunteers from a variety of community groups provided support, from Lewes sports clubs, faith groups, political parties, Bonfire societies, and almost every part of Lewes civil society, from Lewes FC supporters and the Depot cinema via Patina (Parents and Teachers in the Arts) to Foundry Healthcare, and hundreds of individuals. Lewes bands and choirs accompanied the collectors to help attract shoppers' attention and lift spirits.

Lewes musicians entertain shoppers during the All-Day Food Bank Collections

The donations are helping to feed our community during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. According to the Trussell Trust, the number of people dependent on food banks over the past five years has increased by 94%, almost doubling. Organiser Mark Perryman said, "Our collections are a mere social sticking-plaster. What we need is a society, a government, that refuses to accept food poverty."

Ruby Makepeace Somerville is the Co-ordinator of Fitzjohns Community Food in Lewes. "We support around 60-70 households every week, and this includes up to 100 children whose families use the project to ensure there is enough food on the table." The week before the Easter collection, the Fitzjohns food bank was down to their last supplies so the need for replenishing could not have been more urgent.

Ruby points to the dual impact of these all-day supermarket collections. "They are a vital source of food for us, but also help to spread awareness that food banks are very much still here." Collectors wear their 'Lewes against Food Poverty' badges to help highlight the issue. Aldi, Tesco and Waitrose have reported an increase in their own in-store donations throughout the year.

The next food banks collection takes place on Saturday 19 July and will mark the start of the long school holidays when demand on food banks across the UK soars.