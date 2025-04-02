Easter Fun Day for all the family in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families are invited to share in some fun-filled activities at a Hastings community hub on Easter Sunday, April 20.

Volunteers at Alexandra Park Greenhouse, off St Helens Road, will provide plenty for children to enjoy, from planting seeds to getting their hands dirty to make nature-inspired gifts. There might even be some chocolate!

The Easter Fun Day starts at 11am and continues all day. Admission free, so just call in and enjoy the festivities.

The greenhouse can be hired for social events, talks, exhibitions, and workshops. Further details from [email protected]