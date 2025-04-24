Easter fun events in Burgess Hill keep children and young people busy

The Easter Trail proved popular with nearly 200 children completing the trail across the holiday period. 22 local businesses got involved displaying Bramble Bunny’s lost items, for the children to find. All the children received a book when they returned their map and three children, Niamh, Sebastian and Nakshatra, won the main prize of a soft toy (Bramble and his two friends) and an Easter egg!

There were taster sport sessions to join with qualified coach, Zaire Taylor, from Worthing Thunder teaching basketball skills and Jimmy Smith, and his team, from Encore Tennis teaching tennis skills. A large number of children attended the 5 sessions over the holidays and picked up new skills!

Over 50 Children visited the Kiln for Easter bonnet making with the Burgess Hill Creative Community on Monday 14th. The children then paraded from the Kiln and headed on a loop around Church Walk so the children could show off their wonderful creations! After all the hard work the children tucked into a yummy picnic back at the Kiln!

On Tuesday 8th coach Niki, from Gosport BMX had children and young people (even the teenagers!!) fully engaged during the Rock Up and Ride coaching sessions. They learnt how to use the track better and make their jumps higher, whilst DJ Matt blared out the best tunes!

38 families attended the Family Fun Sessions, for families of children with SEND on Monday 7th. Children enjoyed a whole range of activities including graffiti art with Tom an inflatable assault course and the Hot Wheel tracks from WoW Sussex. They also enjoyed story time with author Julie Alison McDonald and learnt sign language with Makaton Jenny. There were also several organisations attending with information for families.

If you attended, we would love to hear your feedback, as it helps us plan future event. Please complete the Google form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScNFLkvmLIVhySeXu6V4LnZW2wOUHxCxbAbbqeMIFkLIQGYLQ/viewform

Missed out on all the wonderful events?! Sign up our mailing list and you will be emailed directly about events organised by us: https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/events-mailing-list/

The Family Fun Sessions were sponsored by The Budding Foundation and co organized by Burgess Hill Town Council and The King’s Church. Rock up and Ride was funded by The Mid Sussex Partnership, and organized by Burgess Hill Town Council in coordination with Gosport BMX and Respect Youth Club. The Easter bonnet making was planned and run in association with The Burgess Hill Creative Community, Burgess Hill Town Council and Central Sussex Rotary, with donations from Burgess Hill Yarnbombers and sandwiches donated by The Mustard Seed Cafe. The sports sessions and Easter trail were funded and organized by Burgess Hill Town Council.

Our thanks goes to the funders, co-organizers and suppliers for the Easter events, as well as all the businesses involved in the Easter trail.

1 . Contributed Nakshatra, one of the trail winners with her prize. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Coach Niki at the Rock Up and Ride event. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Graffiti art at the Family Fun Sessions. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Coach Zaire with children at the basketball session at St John's Park. Photo: Submitted