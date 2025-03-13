Easter holiday activities bumper schedule for West Sussex Music
Booking is open now but be quick – spaces go fast!
FREE places available for this in receipt of free school meals. Here’s a round up of the locations and activities on offer, but for more detailed information go to the website. Rap and lyric writing – 7, 8 & 9 April Phoenix Centre, Bognor Regis During the Rap and lyric writing course young people will: Learn creative writing, rhyming and rhythm; Record a song as part of a group; Collaborate in singing and songwriting, and get the chance to perform to their peers Music Production & DJ - 7, 8 & 9 April Hazelwick School, Crawley During the Music production & DJ workshop attendees will learn: The fundamentals of music through DJing; Music production and composition; Use of decks and live performance technology; How to compose music to video; The use of tempo, pitch, texture, and rhythm and, how to create their own beats, and compose songs Worthing, Rock & Pop Band - 7, 8 & 9 April Northbrook College, Worthing The Rock & Pop Band workshop will cover a lot so it is advised to attend all days, as each day will build on band skills, learning songs and performing at the end. The days will include – how to play as part of a band; Develop your instrumental skills; Learn new songs and New chords, progressions and riffs.
Amps, speakers, mics and keyboards are all provided, but bring your guitar/bass and instrument lead to plug in. Interactive Soundtrack and Music Creation workshop - 7, 8 & 9 April Chichester, Crawley & Worthing (see here for locations & dates) Imagine going to the cinema and becoming part of a pop-up orchestra who create sound FX and a musical soundtrack. Well, this workshop does just that.
Led by a professional musician from The Enchanted Cinema company you’ll use your voice, hands and feet, and then instruments and ingenious Foley sound effects, to create a magical one-of-a-kind soundtrack to on screen works from incomparable Japanese animators, Studio Ghibli Littlehampton Soundz: contemporary choir workshop K2 Community Centre, Littlehampton – 8 & 9 April.
During this BRAND NEW contemporary choir workshop you will learn: Introduction to singing and harmony; A range of singing styles; Performance skills and how to use your voice safely and efficiently. All levels welcome. All courses cost £37 per day but there are free places for those receiving benefit-related free school meals and all participants get a free meal at lunchtime. All participants will receive a Digital Badge after completing the workshops. Digital badges are innovative, visual representations of skills, achievements, or certifications earned online.
To book go here westsussexmusic.co.uk/holidayactivities/