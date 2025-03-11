Easter is coming and it's raffle time for Hailsham Lions
Hailsham Lions are holding their annual Easter Raffle to win a scrumptious chocolate hamper.
Tickets are £1 each, and available from their Book Shop, where a huge selection of pre-loved books and jigsaws are on sale every day between 10am - 2pm.
All proceeds from the Raffle will pay for a local family to attend the spectacular Easter Pantomime Jack And The Beanstalk being staged at the Hailsham Pavilion on 8 April.
The lucky winner will be drawn at the Lions' Easter Tombola being held on 5 April as part of the town's street market.