Easter is coming and it's raffle time for Hailsham Lions

By Sharon Davis
Contributor
Published 11th Mar 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 11:28 BST
Hailsham Lions are holding their annual Easter Raffle to win a scrumptious chocolate hamper.

Tickets are £1 each, and available from their Book Shop, where a huge selection of pre-loved books and jigsaws are on sale every day between 10am - 2pm.

All proceeds from the Raffle will pay for a local family to attend the spectacular Easter Pantomime Jack And The Beanstalk being staged at the Hailsham Pavilion on 8 April.

The lucky winner will be drawn at the Lions' Easter Tombola being held on 5 April as part of the town's street market.

