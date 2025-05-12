Eastern Road Nature Reserve celebrates 30 years of growth and renewal

A much-loved green space in Lindfield marked a major milestone this weekend, as the Friends of Eastern Road Nature Reserve celebrated 30 years since its transformation from landfill to nature haven.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of residents gathered at the site on Saturday to reflect on the reserve’s remarkable journey—from a disused landfill in the 1970s to a thriving natural retreat shaped by the efforts of dedicated local volunteers.

The celebration came just over a year after a significant setback for the reserve. In 2023, the devastating impact of ash dieback led to the removal of many mature trees, leaving parts of the site unrecognisable. However, thanks to the continued efforts of the Friends group and community supporters, the area has seen remarkable regeneration in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The anniversary was not only a celebration of the past three decades but also a hopeful glimpse into the reserve’s future—a green space rebounding and ready to inspire the next generation of nature lovers.

Some of the plastic that was buried in the ground from when the Nature Reserve was a landfill site.

Mid Sussex Lib Dem MP Alison Bennett attended Saturday’s event and praised the resilience of both nature and the community behind the project.

“The transformation of Eastern Road Nature Reserve since I last visited in October 2023, just after the trees were felled, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the local volunteers,” she said.

“Nature is incredible, and its capacity to recover and thrive was on full display under the brilliant blue skies at the 30th anniversary event.

“Well done to the Friends of Eastern Road Nature Reserve for all their hard work over the years on the site, and for making the event such a huge success.”