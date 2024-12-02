Eastgate Baptist Church, Lewes

What’s on for everyone week beginning Sunday, December 8. Christmas is fast approaching! This is the 2nd Week of Advent when we remember the promise of a Saviour who would be born in Bethlehem

Today we will light a candle of preparation on our Advent wreath reminding us of the promised Saviour who would be born in Bethlehem and still brings joy and peace as a gentle baby into a world which in many places remains dark and troubled in our times.

We remember all who struggle with war, bereavement, health or financial difficulties and we welcome everyone of all ages and nationalities to our Breakfast Church Service at 9.30 today.

We will start with a light breakfast, (free to all, funded by contributions from the congregation) At 10.00am we will join together to worship and listen to a short topical talk. At 10.20am the young people will go to their own activities and everyone else will continue to worship and then listen to a more in depth seminar until 11am-11.15am

The service will also be on Zoom. The ID is 5912614502 and the Password is Eastgate.The weeks activities will continue with the Discipleship course on Wednesday at 7pm in the hall/church open to all seekers of Faith. There is a video and coffee and discussion afterwards.

We continue to collect for the FoodBank throughout the week with the crate in the hall entrance. Thankyou to everyone for your support, so important at this season.

We will take part in a collection and sing Carols outside Waitrose on Saturday 7th with other churches .Eastgate time slot is 4pm-5pm. Please come and join us!

Prayer sessions are held in the church lounge every Thursday at 9am-10am and in the church on Saturdays at 10am-11am

The board Games Club has finished for the winter and will return in the summer.

There will be a Ukrainian Art Exnibition in the Jubilee Hall from Tuesday to Sunday, December 3 to 8, from 10.30am-4pm enquiries to 07921210786/ [email protected]

For individual help and support with wellbeing please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

Our hall and meeting rooms a are available for hire throughout the week in this convenient central location at reasonable rates with WIFI chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events. For bookings contact

Visit us at -lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Facebook page - EastgateBaptistChurch

We look forward to hearing from you