Eastgate Baptist Church: Rest in peace and rise in glory
What hope, what peace, what joy and what confidence that gives us! May you know the truth of that too.
This week, the church will be open on Saturday, March 8, from 10am until 12 noon, for coffee, prayer and fellowship. Drop in if you can!
On Sunday, March 9, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am, with a warm welcome for everyone. We eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries together then have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. Then, the second part of the service includes more worship, prayers and a sermon (we will be looking at the New Testament book of Jude), with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am.
The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.
We have our midweek discipleship meeting on Wednesdays at 7pm – where we watch The Chosen video and discuss it together, alongside some Bible study. Join us if you can.
We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays. We are also currently taking bookings for our Ladies Retreat and for our Men’s Spiritual Workout Day.
Anyone in need of individual support, please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676
We remember all who are facing difficulties or big decisions in this new year, as well as those struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters.
Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.
For bookings contact:07581807060
Email- [email protected]
Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk
Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church
We look forward to seeing you!