Eastgate Baptist Church: What is love?

Last week’s sermon at Eastgate Baptist Church was based on 1 Corinthians 13 which has so often been used at weddings - it describes the highest and purest kind of love.

It's the kind of love that’s impossible without God's help, and it should be central to everything we do as Christians. It is also a description of God’s amazing love for us- a description of God Himself.

This week, the church will be open on Saturday, February 15, from 10am until 12 noon, for coffee, prayer and fellowship. Drop in if you can!

On Sunday, February 16, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am, with a warm welcome for everyone! We eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries together then have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break.

Then, the second part of the service includes more worship, a sermon (we are continuing our sermon series in St Paul’s letter to the Christians in Corinth), and prayers, with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays and will soon be starting our midweek discipleship meeting again on Wednesdays at 7pm from February 19 – we will be watching The Chosen video and discussing it together, alongside some Bible study. Join us if you can! We are also currently taking bookings for our Ladies Retreat and for our Men’s Spiritual Workout Day.

Anyone in need of individual support, please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

We remember all who are facing difficulties or big decisions in this new year, as well as those struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact:07581807060

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

We look forward to seeing you!