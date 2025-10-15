Eat, drink, listen, enjoy...and save lives: have a fish supper with Hastings RNLI

Hastings all weather Shannon lifeboat returning to the beach

Hastings RNLI are holding their traditional fish supper at 7pm on Wednesday 12th November at the Old Town Fryer, East Beach Street, in Hastings Old Town.

Fish and chips will be served by the Hastings RNLI crew, and there will be a raffle, quiz, and live music from The Ruxley Trio.

Hastings Lifeboat Management Group chair Paul Freathy said :- “This is always a great night, a lively evening of food, fun and fundraising! The proceeds from the evening help keep our volunteer lifeboat crews saving lives at sea.”

Tickets are £15/person (cash only) and can be bought from The Old Town Fryer or from the Hastings RNLI Shop, in Hastings Lifeboat Station on the Stade in Hastings Old Town.