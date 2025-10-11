Eating cake and raising money at Ashust Village Hall

The now firmly established and popular annual Charity Cake & Coffee Morning took place at Ashurst Village Hall on Friday 3rd October.

This year all proceeds were going to the Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice and together the many guests present raised an amazing £1450 ! All the cakes, coffee, tea, milk, sugar etc., etc. were all donated by local home bakers and local businesses - plus the Hall hire charge was also kindly waived by Ashurst PC. This enables every penny from the cost of the entry ticket to go straight to the charity. The raffle was outstanding, with vouchers from many local shops and eateries among the prizes. There was a wonderful buzz in the room with people enjoying numerous cups of coffee or tea and multiple helpings of the stupendous assortment of cakes on offer. Calorie counting was put on hold for the morning !