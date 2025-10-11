Eating cake and raising money at Ashust Village Hall
This year all proceeds were going to the Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice and together the many guests present raised an amazing £1450 ! All the cakes, coffee, tea, milk, sugar etc., etc. were all donated by local home bakers and local businesses - plus the Hall hire charge was also kindly waived by Ashurst PC. This enables every penny from the cost of the entry ticket to go straight to the charity. The raffle was outstanding, with vouchers from many local shops and eateries among the prizes. There was a wonderful buzz in the room with people enjoying numerous cups of coffee or tea and multiple helpings of the stupendous assortment of cakes on offer. Calorie counting was put on hold for the morning !
The event is a Steyning & District Community Partnership project, headed up by Alison Duncan and supported by her enthusiastic team of volunteers who help to get the show on the road; such tasks as delivering promotional materials, selling tickets, collecting cakes & provisions, arranging donated flowers for the tables, and, of course, serving the food & drink on the day. All so worthwhile when, on the day, such a magnificent amount of money is raised for a truly outstanding charity.