Eden Project to connect locals with nature and each other at community event in Hastings

People in Hastings are set to come together to make new connections, grow community spirit and contribute to a new green space at a special activity packed event including a mini-Big Lunch organised by the Eden Project this Tuesday 11 June.

Local partners are working with the eco-charity on the upcoming event, which invites community-minded people to connect with each other and nature. The interactive day forms part of the Month of Community in June, which kicked off with Eden Project’s The Big Lunch on 1 and 2 June, and invites people to celebrate everything that makes their communities great. With partners including Refugee Week, Great Big Green Week and Loneliness Awareness Week, the Month of Community saw over 14 million people take part last year, and £35 million raised for great causes.

Coinciding with Great Big Green Week (8 – 16 June), the free event will take place at The Hollington Oak, a pub and community hub run by Greene King, sponsors of this year’s Big Lunch. As part of this year's initiative, Greene King is hosting nationwide in-pub events throughout June to bring people together and help reduce loneliness and social isolation.

With the pub opening its very own community garden this year, local people are invited to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in to a range of inspiring activities. The day will be facilitated by James Robinson, founder of homelessness charity Surviving the Streets and his team of volunteers from the ‘woody wood project’, who are on a mission to keep local woodlands and green spaces clean.

Making connections outdoors

Green-fingered guests are invited to join in with workshops on creating a veggie bed – from starting with healthy soil to planting, feeding and watering; sessions on compost creation and keeping veggie scraps out of landfill from Hastings Compost Community; and a sunflower session, where younger gardeners can plant their own sunflowers and learn how to nurture it, hosted by Church Wood Community Orchard.

Topping off the day will be a Big Lunch, with attendees sharing food from Hollington Oak’s own kitchen and getting to know each other better.

Lucy Abbott, Community Network Developer at Eden Project Communities, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to bring our passion for community connection to Hastings with the creation of this very special new green space. With some wonderful projects already in place, we hope more local people will be inspired to chat to their neighbours, volunteer where they live or embark on their own community activity as part of the Month of Community. Whether you fancy some fundraising, you’re looking for new volunteers or you just want to raise awareness about a cause you care about, we hope all our guests leave feeling motivated to make a difference in their neighbourhood!”

The inspiring afternoon is part of a series of nationwide community-focused events stretching across all four corners of the UK, from Argyll in Scotland to Birmingham, Rhyl, Camden, Hastings and Portadown, Northern Ireland, with many more stops along the way! Aiming to showcase simple and fun ways to bring people together, the roadshow hopes to encourage more people to become changemakers, with an exciting opportunity for people UK wide to come together and get something positive started in their communities during the Month of Community this June.

The Month of Community in June is all about celebrating local connections and supporting good causes helping to build stronger communities across the UK. The Month of Community calendar in 2024 includes The Big Lunch 1-2 June, Neighbourhood Watch Week (1-7 June), Have a Grow (1-9 June), Volunteers’ Week (3-9 June), The Big Help Out (7-9 June), Great Big Green Week (8-16 June), Loneliness Awareness Week (10-14 June), Carers Week (10-16 June), Refugee Week (17-23 June), Windrush Day (20 June), The Great Get Together (21-23 June), Small Charity Week (24-28 June) and Care Home Open Week (24-30 June).

The Big Lunch, which kicked off the Month of Community on 1-2 June, is the UK’s community get-together that’s good for people and the planet, bringing friendship, food and fun back to neighbourhoods. It’s an idea from the Eden Project, made possible thanks to The National Lottery, and since 2010 it has been bringing people together to create happier and healthier communities thanks to National Lottery players, who raise £30 million each week for good causes across the UK.