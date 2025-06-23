Edible Open Gardens returns to Hastings this weekend

By Hannah Robbins
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:43 BST
Food growers across Hastings and the surrounding countryside will once again open their gates for Edible Open Gardens 2025. The weekend is designed to celebrate local food projects, inspire visitors and highlight the creativity and resilience of food growers in and around Hastings and St Leonards.

Taking place on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th June, the event will showcase 26 diverse food-growing spaces — from compact town gardens and community plots to commercial enterprises and smallholdings — many of which are not normally open to the public.

Organised by Town Grown, part of Transition Town Hastings, and funded by The Chalk Cliff Trust, the event gives visitors the chance to meet passionate food producers, explore a variety of growing techniques, and get inspired to start growing in their own spaces — no matter how small.

Town Grown is about sharing our collective knowledge and passion to empower more people to grow their own food,” says Anna Locke, permaculture author and founding member of Town Grown.

Founded in 2022 in response to rising food costs and environmental concerns, Town Grown is a grassroots initiative supporting food sovereignty, biodiversity, and local resilience through workshops, talks, and community events.

Event brochures are available at Wonderfill, 43 King’s Rd, St Leonards-on-Sea.

Full listings and opening times can be found at www.towngrown.co.uk.

Basil's Fungi Farm

1. Contributed

Basil's Fungi Farm Photo: Submitted

Stonelynk Organics

2. Contributed

Stonelynk Organics Photo: Submitted

Garden at the Church of The All-Merciful Saviour

3. Contributed

Garden at the Church of The All-Merciful Saviour Photo: Submitted

Ore Place Farmhouse

4. Contributed

Ore Place Farmhouse Photo: Submitted

