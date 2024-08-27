Editor in Chief to put Andrew Griffith MP in Midhurst hot seat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, will be back in the hot seat, this time in Midhurst on Friday, September 13.

Andrew will be interviewed by Gary Shipton, Editor in Chief of Sussex newspapers which includes leading local title, The Midhurst & Petworth Observer.

Residents too will have the opportunity to put forward any questions they might have to their Member of Parliament in a session chaired by Gary.

Midhurst is one of the communities which recently moved into the Arundel and South Downs constituency at the recent general election following boundary changes.

Andrew Griffith MP.

Andrew has represented rural areas and businesses across South Downs communities since first being elected in 2019, championing issues such as better broadband, rural crime, safer and quieter roads and protecting the local environment from unsustainable development.

He wasted no time in championing the local high street traders in Midhurst and held his first weekly surgery in Midhurst just weeks after the election.

This event is in addition to Andrew’s usual visits, surgeries, and constituency meetings. Andrew has been hosting ‘In Conversation’ events across West Sussex as the local Member of Parliament, with hundreds of local residents attending, including in Pulborough, Arundel and Petworth. He looks forward to continuing this series of events.

Residents can sign up for free tickets on Andrew’s website at www.andrewgriffith.uk but are limited by venue capacity restrictions, so sign up soon.

Ahead of the event, Andrew said: “We saw with the low turnout at the recent general election that many feel remote from the important work that goes on in Westminster but it is still Parliament that has to make important decisions on issues that everyone faces from the state of our roads, how much tax we pay, the environment to the ‘right’ level of immigration.

“The ‘In Conversation’ event in Midhurst is an opportunity for local residents to see a formidable and independent local journalist in action putting me on the spot and for me to hear what matters."