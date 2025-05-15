Edward Preston takes a bow

Edward G Preston is retiring as Minister of the Independent Church in Albany Road, St. Leonards-on-Sea with a farewell service on Saturday, 24th. May at 2 pm, followed by refreshments. Edward has been in the post since 1997, surviving a serious Covid infec-tion in 2023 which left him depleted and in despair. But he was soon back in the pulpit, and working in his beloved Church garden, till he took another health issue to be a warn-ing sign that it was time to stop at the grand old age of 86.

Raised in Brentford, Edward and his dear wife Elizabeth of Ayrshire, wanted to open a tea-room somewhere outside London in 1973 and started looking for suitable premises on the south coast. As luck would have it, there was an empty shop building ready for immediate occupation on Bohemia Road, which became the Oliver Twist Tearooms.

Edward set up a kitchen for Elizabeth, the tearoom was kitted out with fine tables and chairs from second hand shops at knock down prices, opening on April 6th. 1974.

The family settled into the town, with daughter Kathleen being enrolled in St.Paul’s School, and Elizabeth later becoming a governor at Christchurch School.

Edward contributed to the spirit and cultural life of Hastings and environs.

Edward’s experience as a college administrator, and auditor at the Greater London Council, landed him a post in accounts at Brewers in Eastbourne. The tearooms built up clientele with Elizabeth’s baking; excellent shortbread, Dundee cake and the like, flourishing under its slogan. ‘You will not be Twisted…But you will come back for more.’

As well as being an avid student of The Bible, Edward has long been a devotee of Charles Dickens and Secretary of the International Dickens Fellowship he had joined in 1963, for eight years, sometimes dealing with 100 pieces of mail a week, as well as chairing conferences at home and abroad. He also delved into the fascinating history of Hastings & St. Leonards, from ancient churches to the many writers and painters who lived and worked here from Charles Dodgson, George MacDonald, Dante Gabriel Rosetti, his sister Christina who wrote ‘In The bleak Midwinter’, as well as other poets and painters of the Pre-Raphaelite brotherhood.

Who knew that Charles Dodgson, pen name Lewis Carol, was at a school for stammerers on the Ridge, joined the Hastings Philosophical Society where MacDonald encouraged him to publish ‘Alice in Wonderland’? Edward did; and was instrumental in getting blue plaques put up around the town where literary, artistic and other historic figures lived and worked.

Edward ran the Old Town Museum for some years and for many years would give a freeSummer season of 20 illustrated lectures on local history at the Museum & Art Gallery which were well-attended with up to 90 people filling the Durbar Hall at times, until the first Covid lockdown. With his trained voice, he would sing a traditional or Music Hall song at the end of his lectures, to the delight of his audience. It is fair to say that he has made both spiritual and cultural contributions to the life of the town.

The loss of his wife Elizabeth, after chronic illness, in 2010, was a huge blow to Edward, Kathleen and grandson Samuel, but he carried on preaching and his other activities for a further 15 years with the help of his dedicated supporters who looked to him for spiritual guidance and enlightenment. Edward has always been proud of the variety of churches in Hastings and St. Leonard’s so it is appropriate that the small, lovely church and garden will now be home of the Russian Orthodox Church he has befriended over the last few years.