Egg-citing display brings Easter into The Beacon
Giant eggs, rabbits, a carrot and toadstools take pride of place in a garden setting. The display is perfect for selfies, with cardboard cut-outs for children to strike a pose.
The Beacon general manager Mark Powell said Easter was a busy time for retailers. “Easter marks the start of the holiday season, when the weather improves and we can start to put the wet and cold months behind us.
“It’s a busy time for retailers, with new stock and new products on display for the first time,” Mark explained. “It’s also a fun time for children, with chocolate Easter eggs at the top of their list. We hope our colourful display captures the moment and offers a few photo opportunities for children and young-at-heart shoppers.”
The Easter Garden was designed and built by Media Attention. The display will remain in the store until close of play on Easter Monday, April 21.