Eighty years after the death of Spitfire ace Ken Collier, he flies again

The bronze sculpture 'in flight'

After a 25-year process of design and manufacture, arguably the finest depiction of a Spitfire in flight has been cast in bronze.

Weighing a quarter of a ton with a 6.5ft wingspan, the sculpture was viewed by Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, on a tour of the foundry where it was created.

Designed by renowned sculptor Stephen Allen and cast at Bronze Age London Foundry, the Mk 14c Spitfire is so accurate that legendary pilot Ken Collier is shown in the cockpit.

His wrinkled leather flying jacket, well-worn gloves, flying helmet and goggles with two-piece glass are all visible in detail.

Ken Collier flying again

The 22-year-old Australian Flying Officer pioneered the technique of ‘wing-tipping’ V1 bombs as they headed towards London, causing them to spiral out of control.

He was killed on December 5, 1944, while flying on a mission over Germany and the ace is buried in Rheinberg War Cemetery.

The sculpture was devised by Spitfire enthusiast Mark Beresford who has owned several foundries and wanted to honour those flyers who saved us in WW2.

He said: “It has taken me 25 years to get to the stage where I have a bronze of a Spitfire in flight that is exceptional.

The Spitfire flies again

“There have been several complications including a fire, but after finding Stephen Allen and the Bronze Age London foundry the project took off.

“I have a passion for these aircraft and the men who flew them and this is the nearest thing I’ll have to owning a real one.

“The detail is superb for a bronze and the sculpture is the 10th the weight of a real Spitfire.

“After people saw the cast there were requests to buy it so I have decided to cast a limited number of others for sale – with two more for museums.

The late Queen visited the foundry during its creation

“I have one in my garden in Friston in East Sussex, but they can of course be ‘flown’ indoors and the reaction of people is incredible.

“Even without the noise of the engines, the sight of a Spitfire – even in sculpture form – really does have an effect on people.

“I am very pleased that it has been completed in time to mark the 80th anniversary of Ken Collier’s death.

“He was an extraordinary pilot who was the first person to wing-tip a V1 bomb – an astonishing thing to do.

Spitfire in flight

“Collier and pilots like him saved us from Naziism in WWII and these bronzes will help preserve their memory for many years.”

More details about Ken Collier and the cast bronze can be found here: www.spitfiretribute.com